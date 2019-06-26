Police hunt for missing 31-year-old Northampton woman

Police are appealing for information to help find a woman who has been reported missing from her Northampton home.

Samantha Brady, aged 31, was last seen in the Cheyne Walk area at 4.50pm on Monday, June 24.

Samantha Brady

She is described as white, 5ft 4in, of slim build with straight shoulder-length brown hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a cardigan over a red top, black leggings, and carrying a large cream or white shoulder bag.

Officers are appealing for Samantha to get in touch by calling 101 to let them know she is safe and well.

Anyone who has seen Samantha since Monday, or has information about where she is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.