Police hunt dog-walker who indecently exposed himself to Corby girls

Incident took place near Woodnewton Way on Sunday

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:17 am
Police are hunting a man with a dog who indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Corby woodland.

Detectives say a man described as white and aged between 30 and 40 years old sat opposite the girls in Thoroughsale woods, in Woodnewton Way, between 6pm and 6.10pm on Sunday (July 25).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man had dark hair and a short beard, and was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts. He had with him a medium-sized black dog with long ears.

Sunday's incident happened in woods near Woodnewton Way, Corby

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using our incident number 21000419166."