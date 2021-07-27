Police hunt dog-walker who indecently exposed himself to Corby girls
Incident took place near Woodnewton Way on Sunday
Police are hunting a man with a dog who indecently exposed himself to two teenage girls in Corby woodland.
Detectives say a man described as white and aged between 30 and 40 years old sat opposite the girls in Thoroughsale woods, in Woodnewton Way, between 6pm and 6.10pm on Sunday (July 25).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man had dark hair and a short beard, and was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue shorts. He had with him a medium-sized black dog with long ears.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using our incident number 21000419166."