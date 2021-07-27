Police hunt Corby woman who skipped court date over theft and fraud charges

She failed to show up to face magistrates January

Police are hunting for Emma Louise Feldmanis after she skipped bail earlier this year

Police are on the lookout for a Corby woman after she failed to turn up at court in connection with theft and fraud charges.

Emma Louise Feldmanis, 38, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January this year after being charged with theft from a person and fraud by false representation following an incident in Corby in September 2019.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who sees Feldmanis or has information regarding her whereabouts, please call 101 using Incident number 21000048306."