Police hunt Corby woman who skipped court date over theft and fraud charges

Police are hunting for Emma Louise Feldmanis after she skipped bail earlier this year

Police are on the lookout for a Corby woman after she failed to turn up at court in connection with theft and fraud charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Louise Feldmanis, 38, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January this year after being charged with theft from a person and fraud by false representation following an incident in Corby in September 2019.