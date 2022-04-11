Police given extra dispersal powers after second 15-year-old arrested over Sixfields stabbing

Police will use temporary dispersal powers to crack down on a spate of anti-social behaviour by youngsters in the Sixfields area of Northampton.

The issuing of ‘Section 34’ orders comes after a second 15-year-old was arrested in connection with a stabbing last week.

Both boys have been remanded on bail pending further enquiries by detectives investigating the attack in an underpass last Monday (April 4) which left a 25-year-old seriously injured in hospital.

Police arrested two 15-year-olds in connection with the stabbing in a Sixfields underpass last week

Officers say they are also having to tackle more issues in various food outlets, inside the bowling alley and at the Cineworld multiplex — the majority of which involve groups of young people travelling from across Northampton and Daventry — and will take a “zero-tolerance” approach to further trouble.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson revealed neighbourhood teams have stepped up high-visibility patrols in the area since Monday’s incident, adding: "Other incidents in the area have ranged from criminal damage and intimidation, all the way up to assault.

“This has led to the issuing of a Section 34 direction to leave order which gives uniformed police officers and PCSOs the power to direct those causing ASB to leave an area.”

Parents are being warned to keep track of what their kids are up during the school holidays.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Nick Paul, said: “Sixfields is a hub of activity and we want people to feel safe visiting all the various local businesses.

"This is why we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach and why we will be prosecuting people, regardless of their age, if they are seen to be causing issues in the area.

“If your child is visiting Sixfields on a regular basis, please make sure they’re not involved with the issues we have been seeing here.

"We know it’s not all young people causing these issues, only a small group. But they are ruining it for everyone else.”