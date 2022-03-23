A suspected thief tried — and failed — to outswim a police dog after being chased across Northamptonshire countryside following two break-ins on Tuesday night (March 22),

Police confirmed a man was tracked down and arrested after taking to the chilly water at around 7.50pm between Northampton and Wellingborough.

PD Ebby and handler PC Ash Price were deployed after a narrow boat-owner found their vessel had been broken into while moored near to Isle Farm in Doddington Road, Earls Barton.

PD Ebby tracked down a suspect to tried to swim away following a break-in in Earls Barton last night. Photo @northantsdogs

Ebby located the suspect hiding in water while back-up officers used a drone to keep track of him until he was arrested.

A second incident had occurred about an hour earlier when an offender was disturbed attempting to break into a shed in Hardwater Road, Great Doddington.