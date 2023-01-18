News you can trust since 1897
Police dog tracks 37-year-old man after stolen car abandoned in Kettering

The suspect was arrested after PD Ebby tracked him down

By Carly Odell
57 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 12:23pm

A police dog helped to track a stolen car and a man who is suspected to have abandoned it in Kettering.

The blue Ford Focus was stolen from the town on Tuesday (January 17) and activated ANPR cameras. The driver of the vehicle then failed to stop for police officers, prompting a pursuit, which ended in PD Ebby tracking the suspect, leading to an arrest.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A blue Ford Focus was stolen from Clarence Road in Kettering, between 3.15pm and 3.20pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 17). The vehicle has activated ANPR cameras in the town and has then failed to stop for officers.

“Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned in Springfield Road, Kettering. PD Ebby tracked from the vehicle and a 37-year-old man was arrested nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, fail to stop and dangerous driving.”

The man has been released under investigation.

PD Ebby helped track a man suspected to have stolen and abandoned a car in Kettering. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.