News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

Police dog Kez tracks suspected drink driver after BMW crashed into tree in Northampton

The 43-year-old will appear in court later this month

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th May 2023, 10:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:18 BST

A Kettering man has been arrested and charged after a BMW crashed into a tree in Northampton.

The incident happened in Reynard Way, Northampton, between 11pm and 11.45pm on Friday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver left the scene, but Police Dog Kez tracked him to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise.

Police Dog Kez helped to track the suspect in a nearby Northampton street.Police Dog Kez helped to track the suspect in a nearby Northampton street.
Police Dog Kez helped to track the suspect in a nearby Northampton street.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a grey BMW M-Sport GT had collided with a tree and that the driver had left the scene. PD Kez and her handler tracked the driver from the scene to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise, Northampton.

"The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant, 43-year-old Darius Zaleckas of Edinburgh Road, Kettering, was released on bail to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 22.