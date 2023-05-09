Police dog Kez tracks suspected drink driver after BMW crashed into tree in Northampton

A Kettering man has been arrested and charged after a BMW crashed into a tree in Northampton.

The incident happened in Reynard Way, Northampton, between 11pm and 11.45pm on Friday, May 5.

The driver left the scene, but Police Dog Kez tracked him to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise.

Police Dog Kez helped to track the suspect in a nearby Northampton street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a grey BMW M-Sport GT had collided with a tree and that the driver had left the scene. PD Kez and her handler tracked the driver from the scene to a nearby address in Obelisk Rise, Northampton.

"The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and was subsequently charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.”

