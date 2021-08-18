Police dog Blue sniffs out suspect after 4am attack on woman in Northampton
Wanted man found a rubbish place to hide in nearby back garden
A 39-year-old man was arrested after being sniffed out by a rookie police dog hiding under a pile of rubbish.
PD Blue, who only joined the Northamptonshire Police force full time in March, tracked down the suspect in a nearby back garden after being reports of a 4am domestic assault in the Kingsley Park area on Wednesday (August 18).
A Force spokesman said: "We received reports that a woman in her 20s had been attacked by a man who had headbutted her and dragged her around by her hair.
"We deployed and the offender was found hiding by PD Blue under mattresses and rubbish in a nearby back garden."
Blue is one of three newest recruits to the Force's four-legged crew — alongside Rocky and Gru — who completed their training in March this year.
Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section has seen its largest investment in recent years with a 50 per cent increase of handler numbers with more in the pipeline in the coming months with the help of investment from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.
Mr Mold said: “Northamptonshire Police dogs and their handlers have a well-deserved reputation for their proactive and effective approach to tackling crime.
"The investment we have made in doubling the size of the team will ensure that they have much more ability to support policing operations right across the county.”