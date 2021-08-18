Police dog Blue sniffs out suspect after 4am attack on woman in Northampton

A 39-year-old man was arrested after being sniffed out by a rookie police dog hiding under a pile of rubbish.

PD Blue, who only joined the Northamptonshire Police force full time in March, tracked down the suspect in a nearby back garden after being reports of a 4am domestic assault in the Kingsley Park area on Wednesday (August 18).

A Force spokesman said: "We received reports that a woman in her 20s had been attacked by a man who had headbutted her and dragged her around by her hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Blue sniffed out an assault suspect who tried hiding in a pile of rubbish

"We deployed and the offender was found hiding by PD Blue under mattresses and rubbish in a nearby back garden."

Blue is one of three newest recruits to the Force's four-legged crew — alongside Rocky and Gru — who completed their training in March this year.

Northamptonshire Police’s Dog Section has seen its largest investment in recent years with a 50 per cent increase of handler numbers with more in the pipeline in the coming months with the help of investment from Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.

Mr Mold said: “Northamptonshire Police dogs and their handlers have a well-deserved reputation for their proactive and effective approach to tackling crime.