Police deal with major incident in Rushden

Officers set up a cordon

By Sam Wildman
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:38 pm
Police set up a cordon tonight

Emergency services have been dealing with a major incident in Rushden town centre tonight (Sunday).

Police set up a cordon in High Street earlier this evening with several response officers at the scene and the road blocked off.

Eyewitnesses have said that a stabbing took place in an area near the College Street junction, but this is yet to be confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have been contacted for further details.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101.