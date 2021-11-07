Police deal with major incident in Rushden
Officers set up a cordon
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:35 pm
Updated
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 8:38 pm
Emergency services have been dealing with a major incident in Rushden town centre tonight (Sunday).
Police set up a cordon in High Street earlier this evening with several response officers at the scene and the road blocked off.
Eyewitnesses have said that a stabbing took place in an area near the College Street junction, but this is yet to be confirmed by Northamptonshire Police.
Police have been contacted for further details.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 101.