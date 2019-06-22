Police deal with incident next to woods in Corby

An ambulance and police officers attended an incident off Willowbrook Road this evening.

Local people said they had seen a large police presence around Thoroughsale Wood, Corby, near to the woodkeeper’s cottage at about 8pm today (Saturday, June 22).

It was also reported that someone was treated at the scene by the emergency services and that the woods were temporarily taped-off.

The police and ambulance have now left the scene.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said no more information was available at present.