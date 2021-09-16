Police confirm boy, 16, was stabbed repeatedly in Northampton town centre

Police and paramedics were seen attending a major incident in Northampton town centre earlier this evening, which has now been confirmed by officers to be a stabbing.

Emergency services were called to Abington Street at around 6.45pm tonight (September 16) at Tesco Express where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed repeatedly.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers and paramedics attended and the victim was taken to hospital, where he tonight remains in a serious but stable condition."

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

The area was taped off from the 'Styles of London' shop all the way down to the former site of Thorntons chocolate and there were around 50 people crowded around the taped off area. There were three ambulances and four police vehicles on the scene.

Anyone who saw the stabbing, has relevant phone or dash-cam footage, or any information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 409 of September 16.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

