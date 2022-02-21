Police concerned for welfare of boy, 16, missing from Kettering

They've launched an appeal to find him

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:26 am

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Kettering.

The boy, named by the force as Peter, was last seen leaving his home address at about midday on Saturday, February 19, but has not been seen or in touch with anyone since.

A police spokesman said: "He is described as 6ft, of a broad build with short black curly hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit top, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Missing Peter

"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Peter or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPK1/527/22."