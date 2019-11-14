Police concerned about missing Kettering teen

Jessica Wright

Jessica Wright, aged 17, was last seen in Kettering on Tuesday, November 12, and officers say they are becoming concerned for her welfare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica is described as white, 5ft 1in, of slim build with shoulder-length black hair. When last seen she was wearing a burgundy top and black trousers, and carrying a brown medium-sized bag.

Anyone who sees Jessica or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPK1/3570/19.