Police concerned about missing Kettering teen
Missing persons detectives have appealed for help from the public to find a a Kettering girl who has been missing for more than 48 hours.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:33 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 4:51 pm
Jessica Wright, aged 17, was last seen in Kettering on Tuesday, November 12, and officers say they are becoming concerned for her welfare.
Jessica is described as white, 5ft 1in, of slim build with shoulder-length black hair. When last seen she was wearing a burgundy top and black trousers, and carrying a brown medium-sized bag.
Anyone who sees Jessica or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference MPK1/3570/19.