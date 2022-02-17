Police charge 26-year-old Northampton man with assault, harassment and controlling behaviour
Accused remanded in custody over incidents in December 2021 and January this year
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 12:44 pm
Detectives have charged a 26-year-old Northampton man with a number of assault and harassment offences following incidents in December 2021 and January this year.
Jake Ronnie Brown was remanded in custody by magistrates on Tuesday (February 16) in connection with two counts of assault, one count of sexual assault, harassment with fear of violence, controlling and coercive behaviour and possession of Class B drugs.
Brown, of Limehurst Square, is next set to appear Northampton Crown Court on March 18.