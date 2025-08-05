Police CCTV appeal after rocks thrown at Rushden Fire Station and fire response vehicle

Police have released a CCTV image as they appeal for information about an incident where rocks were thrown at Rushden Fire station and a response vehicle.

A rock was thrown through the window of a fire response vehicle and a front window at the fire station in Washbrook Road, Rushden.

The incident happened between 7.50pm and 8.10pm on Sunday, June 22.

Police believe the man captured in this CCTV image may be able to help them with the investigation.

Do you recognise this man?

A force spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help police identify the man in the picture are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident number 25000364029.