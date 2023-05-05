News you can trust since 1897
Police catch up with 'wanted' Corby shoplifter Linda Strain and deliver her to court

Northants Police had issued wanted appeal for Linda Strain in April

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 5th May 2023
Updated 5th May 2023, 19:01 BST
Linda Strain from Corby had been wanted by police and has now appeared in court
Linda Strain from Corby had been wanted by police and has now appeared in court

A Corby woman who was wanted by police has finally appeared in court.

Linda Strain had been due to appear in court last September to face two charges of shoplifting in Willow Place in Corby.

But the 47-year-old failed to turn up for her court date. On April 24 Northamptonshire Police issued a mugshot alongside an appeal for help from the public to find her. She was finally rooted-out earlier this week as part of an unrelated investigation and appeared before Northampton magistrates on Wednesday (May 3).

Strain, of Oakley Road, Corby, pleaded guilty to charges of stealing bags from TK Maxx on July 4 and 5 last year and to another charge of failing to appear at court last September.

She was fined £69, ordered to pay compensation of £39.99, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £28.