A new initiative by Northamptonshire Police will see ‘Christmas cards’ delivered to known or suspected burglars across the county.

As part of Operation Crooked – the force’s campaign to reduce burglary, ‘Christmas cards’ addressed to known burglars, or people suspected of burgling, are currently hitting doormats to show offenders that officers know where they live.

The cards also aim to deter offences and tell offenders to have a crime-free Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police force is sending out a clear message.

According to the force, since the campaign was launched three years ago, burglary has reduced by more than 40 percent.

Head of the force’s burglary team - Detective Superintendent Emma James, said: “Historically, burglary rises in the winter months as burglars use the cover of darkness to carry out their crimes.

“But we are not taking our foot off the gas in our determination to reduce burglary even further than has been done already, and these Christmas cards are another tool in the box to continue sending that zero-tolerance approach message.

“It may seem like a bold move sending these cards, but I want there to be no confusion here – we absolutely do not tolerate burglary in Northamptonshire and we will catch up with you if you are an offender.

The card sent out by the force.

“We know more about burglars than they would like to believe, including where they live.