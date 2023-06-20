Police called after motorcycle goes through wall and hits van on Wellingborough estate
The collision took place on Sunday (June 18)
Police were called after a motorcycle went through a brick wall and hit a van in Wellingborough.
The collision occurred at about 3.10pm on Sunday (June 18) when the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle left the road and went through a brick wall in Burns Road on the Queensway estate before colliding with the side of a white Citroen van.
A spokesman for Northants Police said a 23-year-old man from Wellingborough has been reported for driving other than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and no MOT and will appear at magistrates court at a date to be fixed.