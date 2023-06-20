News you can trust since 1897
Police called after motorcycle goes through wall and hits van on Wellingborough estate

The collision took place on Sunday (June 18)
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST

Police were called after a motorcycle went through a brick wall and hit a van in Wellingborough.

The collision occurred at about 3.10pm on Sunday (June 18) when the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle left the road and went through a brick wall in Burns Road on the Queensway estate before colliding with the side of a white Citroen van.

A spokesman for Northants Police said a 23-year-old man from Wellingborough has been reported for driving other than in accordance with a licence, driving with no insurance and no MOT and will appear at magistrates court at a date to be fixed.

Police were called to the collision on Sunday afternoonPolice were called to the collision on Sunday afternoon
