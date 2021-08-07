Police boss appeals for information over murder of Wellingborough teenager

Police at the scene on Thursday (August 5)

Police are appealing for information over the murder of a teenage boy from Wellingborough.

Northamptonshire Police announced today (Saturday, August 8) that a 'Major Incident Public Portal' has been set up for members of the public who may have information about the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Dylan Holliday.

The former Weavers Academy pupil died after he was stabbed in Brooke Close on the Queensway estate at about 5.45pm on Thursday (August 5).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Yesterday (Friday, August 6) we launched a murder investigation after officers were called to Brooke Close at about 5.45pm the previous evening to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old died shortly afterwards.

"Today, Chief Inspector Tom Thompson has appealed for anyone with information to contact Northamptonshire Police.

"An incident on the Major Incident Public Portal has been set up for members of the public wishing to submit information, which may include photographs or video footage. This is available on the following link: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

"An 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys were arrested on the night of Thursday, August 5 on suspicion of murder and all three remain in police custody at this time.