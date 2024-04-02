Police bid to track down potential witness to Rothwell attempted burglary
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have appealed for a woman who was a potential witness to an attempted burglary in Rothwell to contact them.
The incident happened in Rushton Road on March 21 between 3.15am and 3.35am.
A woman knocked on a door in the area to alert the occupiers to a group of people trying to break into their house.
A police spokesman said: “This woman is described as wearing a pink coat and she had a black labrador with her.
“Police would like to speak with her as a witness to obtain further details on what she saw. The woman, or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000166847 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”