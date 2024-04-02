Police bid to track down potential witness to Rothwell attempted burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for a woman who was a potential witness to an attempted burglary in Rothwell to contact them.

The incident happened in Rushton Road on March 21 between 3.15am and 3.35am.

A woman knocked on a door in the area to alert the occupiers to a group of people trying to break into their house.

A police spokesman said: “This woman is described as wearing a pink coat and she had a black labrador with her.

“Police would like to speak with her as a witness to obtain further details on what she saw. The woman, or anyone with information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.