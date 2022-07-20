Northamptonshire Police is backing a national campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour and keep people in the county safe.

ASB Awareness Week 2022 aims to encourage communities to take a stand against anti-social behaviour and highlight actions that can be taken by those experiencing it.

Organised by Resolve, the UK’s leading ASB and community safety organisation, the week features a series of events involving councils, police, housing associations, charities, community groups and sports clubs.

Northamptonshire Police says it is committed to tackling anti-social behaviour in the county

Recent YouGov research commissioned by Resolve found that more than half of people asked believe that “more needs to be done” to tackle antisocial behaviour in their community. However, after they witnessed or experienced ASB incidents, a similar proportion of the public admitted not reporting it to anyone.

Laura Jones Northamptonshire Police prevention manager said: “ASB Awareness Week is a great opportunity for the force, working with a wide range of partners, to engage with the communities we serve and to shine a light on this issue which can so easily blight neighbourhoods across the county.

“ASB can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and be a precursor to more serious crime.”

Laws define antisocial behaviour as “behaviour by a person which causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to persons not of the same household”.

Examples can include racism, noisy neighbours, graffiti, drinking or drug use which leads to people being rowdy and causing trouble, large groups hanging about in the street and littering.