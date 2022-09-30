A man in his 40s was knocked unconscious and robbed of cash after getting off a bus in Northampton town centre on Wednesday (September 28).

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack including a good Samaritan who found the victim close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Sheep Street.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “A man in his 40s got off a bus at North Gate and walked down Sheep Street. As he approached the church, he was assaulted from behind.

Police are appealing for a good Samaritan who helped the victim of an assault near Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the man regained consciousness, an unknown male helped him, taking him to the chemist and then home. Later in the evening, the man sought medical assistance and reported he’d been robbed of cash.

“Officers would particularly like to speak to the male who stopped to help as a matter of urgency.”