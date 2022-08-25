Police appeal to find Corby man who skipped court date three years ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vlad Murascu

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man three years after he failed to turn up at Northampton Crown Court.

Vlad Murascu, of Corby, was due to appear before a crown court judge on August 17, 2019, after being charged with the possession of a weapon in a public place following an incident in July that year.

But the 34-year-old did not turn up and he is now wanted on a warrant.