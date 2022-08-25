Police appeal to find Corby man who skipped court date three years ago
Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 11:42 am
Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man three years after he failed to turn up at Northampton Crown Court.
Vlad Murascu, of Corby, was due to appear before a crown court judge on August 17, 2019, after being charged with the possession of a weapon in a public place following an incident in July that year.
But the 34-year-old did not turn up and he is now wanted on a warrant.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Murascu, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”