Police are hunting a 53-year-old Northampton man who skipped bail after being charged with a drugs offence last year.

Marshall Lacey — also known as Angelo — has been on the run since he failed to appear at court over possession of cocaine.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Lacey has links to Wellingborough. Anyone who has seen him or might know where he is, please call 101 using incident number 21000526298.”