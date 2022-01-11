Police appeal for witnesses after terrified man chased into Northampton mini-market

Police say the man hid in this Londi store after being chased on Kettering Road

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a terrified man was chased into a Northampton mini-market last night.

Officers revealed the incident happened in Kettering Road, near to Abington Square, at around 9.50pm on Monday night (January 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man was chased in the area before he sought refuge in the Londi convenience store.

