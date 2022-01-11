Police appeal for witnesses after terrified man chased into Northampton mini-market
Victim fled for safety after being pursued along Kettering Road
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 1:52 pm
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a terrified man was chased into a Northampton mini-market last night.
Officers revealed the incident happened in Kettering Road, near to Abington Square, at around 9.50pm on Monday night (January 10).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The man was chased in the area before he sought refuge in the Londi convenience store.
"Detectives investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or the chase beforehand. Please call 101 using incident number 22000018144."