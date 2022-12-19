Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a serious Mawsley crash this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Mawsley Road at about 1pm after the collision, which involved a red Toyota and grey BMW.

The number of people who were injured and the nature of their injuries is yet to be confirmed.

Police at the scene today as the vehicles involved were recovered. Credit: Northants SCIU

Northamptonshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit thanked motorists for adhering to a road closure between the A43 and Mawsley, which lasted for more than three hours.

They appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to contact them.

