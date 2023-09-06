Police appeal for witnesses after man stabbed in the arm in Stephenson Way, Corby
Witnesses are being sought following a serious assault in Stephenson Way, Corby.
Between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday, September 4, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the arm at the junction of Stephenson Way and James Watt Avenue.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist them.
“They can be contacted at Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000550088 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”
A 23-year-old man was arrested at an address in Lowry Close, shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, September 5, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
He’s since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.