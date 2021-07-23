Police appeal for public's help to find Corby girl missing for 24-hours

Ellicia Drew

A missing teen was last seen yesterday in Corby.

Ellicia Drew, aged 16, was last seen in the town at around 6pm last night (Thursday, July 22).

She is described as white, 5ft 1in, of slight build and with dark brown bobbed hair.

Ellicia was last seen wearing a black lacy vest top, blue shorts and white Fila trainers, with a red bubble on the heel.