Police plea to identify man seen on camera after shoplifters threatened staff at Northampton Morrisons

Thieves turn on supermarket worker who challenged them over stealing booze

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:58 am

Detectives hunting two shoplifters who threatened staff in a Northampton supermarket have released an image of a man they want to quiz over the incident.

According to police reports, two men stole bottles of whiskey from Morrisons in Victoria Promenade between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on on Friday (February 11).

They were challenged by a staff member who was then threatened with a metallic object, possibly a knife, according to police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police want to quiz this man following an incident at Morrisons in Victoria Promenade on Friday.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the man in the CCTV image could help officers with their enquiries into this incident and we would like him, or anyone who recognises him, to contact us on 101 using incident number 22000084747."