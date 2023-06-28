News you can trust since 1897
Police appeal for footage of 'large fight' in Kettering after those involved scarpered

Eyewitnesses said about 30 people were at the scene
By Sam Wildman
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST

Police have urged anyone with footage of a ‘large fight’ in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday) to contact them.

Officers were called to Fir Road at about 3.20pm after reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

But a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that when they arrived at the scene five minutes later everyone had dispersed.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Eyewitnesses reported that about 30 people were at the scene and some were filming the incident.

The police spokesman urged anyone with information or footage to call 101 using incident number 364 of 27/06.