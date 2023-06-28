Police appeal for footage of 'large fight' in Kettering after those involved scarpered

Police have urged anyone with footage of a ‘large fight’ in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday) to contact them.

Officers were called to Fir Road at about 3.20pm after reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that when they arrived at the scene five minutes later everyone had dispersed.

Police are investigating

Eyewitnesses reported that about 30 people were at the scene and some were filming the incident.