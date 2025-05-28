Police appeal after young woman sexually assaulted in Wellingborough wooded area
The incident took place between 3pm and 4pm near the Park Farm woodland area of Rutherford Drive in Wellingborough, where a man approached a young woman as she walked along the footpath.
Police describe the man as white, about 30-years-old, of a medium build with blond hair and a distinctive bald patch on the top of his head.
They say he was wearing a blue shirt under a dark coloured hooded top and dark blue jogging bottoms.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “This is a popular area with walkers and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this man in a similar manner or who may have seen someone fitting the above description acting inappropriately.
“They are also urging people walking in secluded locations to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, and to report any inappropriate or suspicious behaviour to the police.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 25000301527.