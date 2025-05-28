Witnesses are being sought after a man attempted to kiss a woman without her consent in the wooded area off Rutherford Drive in Wellingborough on Saturday, May 24.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place between 3pm and 4pm near the Park Farm woodland area of Rutherford Drive in Wellingborough, where a man approached a young woman as she walked along the footpath.

Police describe the man as white, about 30-years-old, of a medium build with blond hair and a distinctive bald patch on the top of his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say he was wearing a blue shirt under a dark coloured hooded top and dark blue jogging bottoms.

The assault took place on the afternoon of on Saturday, May 24

A Northants Police spokesman said: “This is a popular area with walkers and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this man in a similar manner or who may have seen someone fitting the above description acting inappropriately.

“They are also urging people walking in secluded locations to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, and to report any inappropriate or suspicious behaviour to the police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 25000301527.