Police appeal after Yamaha motorbikes stolen from Northamptonshire village home

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
Witnesses are being sought after the theft of two motorbikes and attempted theft of a third bike.

A red Yamaha and a blue Yamaha were stolen from a home in Cottingham in the north of the county on Monday, September 1.

The motorcycles were taken just after midnight on September 1 with the theft being discovered at 8am on the same day.

It is believed that the bikes were started without keys and ridden away in the direction of Middleton, which is likely to have been captured by CCTV systems or on doorbell footage from properties in the surrounding area.

Police are appealing for witnesses after these two Yamaha bikes were stolen from a home in Cottingham on September 1

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We would appeal for anyone with information on this on to come forward quoting incident number 25000514287.”

Anyone with information about the stolen bikes should call police on 101.

