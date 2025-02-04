Police appeal after woman threatened and chased by man in Rushden

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was chased by a man in Rushden.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim reported that at around 9am on Thursday, January 2, a man had threatened her in a car park area in Coffee Tavern Lane.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man of large build.”

The spokesman said they would like anyone who saw the incident or who has relevant information about it to call 101 quoting incident number 25000002107.