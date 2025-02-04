Police appeal after woman threatened and chased by man in Rushden

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was chased by a man in Rushden.

The victim reported that at around 9am on Thursday, January 2, a man had threatened her in a car park area in Coffee Tavern Lane.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man of large build.”

The spokesman said they would like anyone who saw the incident or who has relevant information about it to call 101 quoting incident number 25000002107.

