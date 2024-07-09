Police appeal after woman is followed during suspicious incidents in Earls Barton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating two reports of suspicious behaviour in Earls Barton are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 12.20pm on Monday, July 1, a woman reported being followed by an unknown man while she was walking in Park Street and then West Street.

She went on to report a second incident involving the same man, which happened in the same roads at around 8.25am on Friday, July 5.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 7in and between 30 and 40-years-old. He is of a stocky build, with a stubbly beard and dark eyes. He is described as wearing a brown checkered tweed coat and brown trousers on both dates.

Anyone with information about either incident, or information on the man’s identity, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.