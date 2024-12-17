Police appeal after two women left with facial injuries following assault in Kettering town centre bar

Two women were left with facial injuries following an assault in Aura Bar and Lounge in Market Street, Kettering, in the early hours of December 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women required hospital treatment after being assaulted by two other women in the Kettering town centre bar at around 1am.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to come forward to help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The first suspect is described as a white woman in her mid-20s, around 5ft 6in and of larger build, with long blonde hair, who was wearing a black dress.

The incident took place in Aura Bar and Lounge on December 8

“The second suspect is described as a white woman in her early 20s, around 5ft 6in and of slim build, with very long light brown hair, who was wearing a blue dress.”

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000729014.