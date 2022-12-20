Police appeal after thieves threaten shopkeeper, snatch cash from Northampton store

Detectives investigating a robbery in which two men threatened a Northampton shopkeeper and snatched cash from the till have released CCTV images of people they want to identify.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed two men entered CMart Stores in Kingsley Park Terrace at around 8am on December 5, adding: “We believe these men in the images may be able to help our investigation and would ask them or anyone who recognises to call 101 using incident number 22000711940”