Police appeal after robbery with 'weapon' at Wellingborough Post Office as man, 29, arrested

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened staff at the Post Office in Sheep Street, Wellingborough with a weapon before stealing various items.

Police believe the man in the picture, captured by CCTV, can help with their investigation.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 27), a man entered the Wellingborough post office, threatened staff with ‘a weapon’, stole various items including charity boxes, and then left the premises.

A Northants Police spokesman said: "Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 888111.”

A 29-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody, but officers are also appealing for help identifying the man pictured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured should quote incident number 25000306746.