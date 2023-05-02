Police appeal after reports of attempted burglaries in Corby's Barra Walk, Browning Walk and Elizabeth Street

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following reports of several attempted burglaries across Corby between April 22 and April 25.

All incidents have occurred overnight when a group of people with face coverings have tried door handles at several residential properties in Barra Walk, Browning Walk and Elizabeth Street. No entry has been gained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating these incidents are asking both residents and businesses to check their CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they can help identify those responsible.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage covering the three locations.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000251994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes are often targeted by opportunistic thieves and officers would also like to remind residents of a few simple tips to help keep burglars out:

• Keep external doors locked, even when you’re at home or in the garden. If you rent a room, keep communal entry doors secure, lock your room and report security issues to your landlord

• If you open a window, always check they are closed and locked when you leave the room or go to bed

• Keep all keys out of sight and reach of letterboxes, pet flaps and downstairs doors and windows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Make sure your garden boundary and gates are secure. Lock away all tools and ladders so they can’t be used to break into your home