Police appeal after keyboard and printer stolen from Curry’s in Kettering

By William Carter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Police have launched a CCTV appeal following a theft from Curry’s in Northfield Avenue on Thursday, August 14.

Officers have released this CCTV image following the incident, which happened between 4pm and 4.15pm and in which various items were taken from the shop without being paid for including a keyboard and a printer.

Police wish to speak to the two men captured in the CCTV image and are asking for those who may known them to help with their investigation.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the young men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.

Police have released this CCTV image of the people they believe are connected to the incident

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Those who are able to assist are asked to quote incident number 25000480257 when contacting the police.

