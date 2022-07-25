Police appeal after Kettering shop theft

Police are investigating

Police have released descriptions of two people who are wanted after a theft at a Kettering Co-op.

Today (July 25) officers appealed for information after the incident at the Stamford Road store between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on July 7.

A woman left the Co-op without paying for various items and, once outside, it is believed she met up with a man and they walked off together.

A police spokesman said: “The woman is white and in her 30s and of a slim build with mousy brown hair, whilst the man is described as black and in his 30s, about 6ft and of a scruffy appearance.

“Stamford Road is a busy route through Kettering, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the man and woman in the area between the stated times, or who may have captured either of them on dash-cam footage.”