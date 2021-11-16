Police appeal after Kettering Next staff threatened
Four people are wanted by police
A worker at Kettering's Next store was threatened with violence after speaking to people about potential shoplifting.
Police have released CCTV images of a number of people they want to speak to after the incident at the Kettering Retail Park store off Carina Road.
Four people had entered the store at about 3.05pm on Thursday, November 4.
When a member of staff spoke to the people about potential shoplifting, they were threatened with violence before the four left.
A police spokesman said: "Police believe those pictured may have useful information about the incident and are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101."