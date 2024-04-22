Police appeal after burglar targets Rushden home to steal purse and iPad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have appealed for information after a burglar targeted a Rushden home.

A purse, driving licence and iPad were stole during the incident in Morris Avenue between 11pm on April 19 and 8.30am the following morning.

Police said the offender gained access through an unlocked door.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.