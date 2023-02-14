Police appeal after boy, 13, was tripped over and robbed in Corporation Street, Corby
The three offenders were all wearing puffa jackets and had their faces covered
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was robbed in Corporation Street, Corby, on Saturday, February 11.
During the incident, which occurred between 1.30pm and 1.45pm, the boy was tripped which caused him to fall to the ground.
The three offenders then stole his money.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The description of the offenders is very limited.
"They were all wearing puffa jackets and had their faces covered.
"However, this area of the town would have been busy at this time of the day.
"Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries.”
Anyone with information about the robbery can call police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000092972.