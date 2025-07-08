Pink TV, GHD straighteners and Polaroid camera among items stolen in Corby burglary

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Merlin Road, Corby.

Various items were stolen in the incident.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened between 6am and 6.45am on Tuesday, July 1, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and stole a pink TV, a black TV, trainers, GHD straighteners and a Polaroid camera.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000384211 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.