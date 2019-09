Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Rowlett Road, Corby.

The incident happened last Tuesday (September 10), between 9pm and 10.15pm, when the offenders forced entry into a ground-floor flat and stole a mobile phone and prescription drugs.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.