Police are geared up to shut down illegal “car meets” they believe are being planned for locations in Northamptonshire this weekend.

Officers from the Safer Roads Team say they “are aware” of at least two events on Saturday (December 31) and on New Year’s Day and warned petrolheads planning to head there to save their petrol as they are prepared to use dispersal powers under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to break up any yobbish gatherings.

PC David Lee of the Safer Roads Team said: “Unauthorised events on public roads aren’t just illegal, they can be unsafe and put participants and spectators in danger. The consequences when things go wrong can be devastating and life-changing for those involved or left behind. Even with static car meets, excessive noise from modified exhausts and drifting causes concerns for our communities.

Illegal car meets can be a favourite for petrolheads with noisy exhausts creating, making them a target for police cracking down on anti-social behaviour

“Ideally, we don’t want to seize vehicles or issue fixed penalty notices. But we will not hesitate to take robust and appropriate action against those who continue to drive their vehicles in an anti-social, careless, or dangerous manner.

“As we’re moving vehicles away from one area, we are conscious drivers may meet at other locations, and we would encourage residents and local communities to help by reporting this to us.”

