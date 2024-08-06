'Pellet gun' used to damage car as police appeal to track down hooded Kettering criminal

By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 09:53 BST

Police believe a pellet gun was used to damage a car in Kettering in the early hours of yesterday morning (Monday).

A Ford Focus suffered damage to its bodywork and rear window in an incident in Bannister Road between 12.45am and 1.30am.

Northamptonshire Police have now appealed for information from anyone who may have heard or seen anything in the residential area.

A force spokesman said: “The offender was a white male, about 5ft 10in and of an average build. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top, light grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
“Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000465169 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

