Pedestrian suffers facial injuries after being punched and kicked by two electric motorbike riders in Rushden

Witnesses are being sought after a man was assaulted in Wymington Road, Rushden.

Between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, July 31, a pedestrian was punched and kicked following an altercation with two riders on electric motorbikes.

A police spokesman said: “As a result of the incident, the man sustained facial injuries.

“Following the assault, the two male riders, who were wearing all black clothing, black crash helmets and black face coverings, rode off towards High Street South.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Rushden

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist them.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000456160 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.