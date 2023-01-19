Pedestrian shown indecent image after driver asked her for directions in Northampton
Driver asked for directions before showing woman an image on his phone
A pedestrian was shown an indecent image after a driver asked her for directions in Northampton.
The incident happened in Hester Street between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday (January 16,) when a woman in her 20s was stopped as she walked along Hester Street by the driver of a blue Mercedes car who asked her for directions.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As she has approached his vehicle, the man showed her an indecent image on his phone.
“The man is described as Asian and in his late 20s to early 30s, with black hair and stubble. He was wearing a hat or had his hood up, a dark coloured jacket and jeans.”
Officers would now like to speak to witnesses or anyone who may have been approached in similar circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000031969.