Pedestrian shown indecent image after driver asked her for directions in Northampton

A pedestrian was shown an indecent image after a driver asked her for directions in Northampton.

The incident happened in Hester Street between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday (January 16,) when a woman in her 20s was stopped as she walked along Hester Street by the driver of a blue Mercedes car who asked her for directions.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As she has approached his vehicle, the man showed her an indecent image on his phone.

Police now want to hear from anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner.

“The man is described as Asian and in his late 20s to early 30s, with black hair and stubble. He was wearing a hat or had his hood up, a dark coloured jacket and jeans.”

