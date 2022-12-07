News you can trust since 1897
Pedestrian, 18, seriously injured after Northamptonshire crash

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Sam Wildman
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 10:36am

An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Ringstead last night.

Emergency services were called to Denford Road after the incident at about 5.45pm.

A black Mercedes car, travelling from Ringstead towards Denford, was involved in the collision with the pedestrian. The woman was taken to University Hospital Coventry to be treated.

Police are investigating
Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.